Big 12 announces basketball scheduling matrix, UCF to face Cincinnati twice

The Big 12 has unveiled the 2025-26 men's basketball opponent matrix. For UCF, they'll be circling the home-and-home matchups with Cincinnati.

The Knights and Bearcats, rivals dating back to their days in the American Athletic Conference, will face off twice next season as part of the Big 12's new 18-game conference schedule. It's a particularly charged matchup given the offseason drama that saw UCF assistant coach Mamadou N'Diaye and star center Moustapha Thiam depart for Cincinnati in a high-profile package deal.

According to sources, N'Diaye marketed himself and Thiam together. He reportedly demanded a guaranteed two-year deal worth $1.6 million, a price most schools passed on, but Cincinnati accepted. Thiam is expected to earn more than $2 million in NIL compensation.

UCF fans will be eager for the chance to welcome the duo back to Orlando.

"I wish them well. That's in the past for me and my team," UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins said at the recent Big 12 meetings. "We’re focused on building something here. The guys we have want to be here and be part of something special."

In addition to Cincinnati, UCF will also play Oklahoma State and West Virginia both home and away. The Knights will host Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech, while traveling to face BYU, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State and Utah.

Next season marks a return to an 18-game schedule after the Big 12 went to 20 games in 2024-25. The change, driven by scheduling challenges and coaching feedback, provides teams with at least one built-in bye week during league play, something coaches strongly advocated for after a grueling year.

"Playing 20 games is challenging, especially in a league like ours," said Big 12 Vice President of Men's Basketball Brian Thornton. "There was no built-in bye, and when you're playing in a league as tough as ours, understandably our coaches wanted a chance to catch their breath. Going to 18 games allows that."

Dawkins agreed, noting the toll last year's schedule took on players and staff alike.

"I'm looking forward to going to 18 games," Dawkins said. "I think we just beat each other up night in and night out. That was the first time I experienced 20 games with no bye after the new year. Going back to 18 allows our guys and our staff time to recover."

UCF finished 7-13 in Big 12 play last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. The pressure is mounting as Dawkins enters his 10th season at the helm, having made just one NCAA appearance (2019).



