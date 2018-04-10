UCFSports.com

This is a big spring for UCF's tight ends.

With Jordan Akins, Jordan Franks and Michael Colubiale moving on, the Knights' 2018 depth chart will consist entirely of new faces.

One player looking to emerge from the group is Jake Hescock, a 6-foot-7 Massachusetts native who transferred into the program last August following his freshman season at Wisconsin.

Now a redshirt sophomore with three remaining years of eligibility, Hescock has been practicing with the first team and looks to earn a starting spot on an offense that will heavily utilize the tight end.

How was last year for you, having to sit out after the transfer? You want to play but you can't, and the team is having unbelievable success.

"It was good. I got to learn from the guys that we miss, Akins, Franks and Colubiale. Being under those guys for individual and doing all that, and I learned a lot under coach Beck (Sean Beckton). Route running, he's great at that. Getting with him was great for me and doing the scout team and going against the defense, the No. 1 defense with Shaquem, Pat and Joey and all them. I definitely got a lot better I think over the past year."

Any time there's a coaching change, I know there's a wondering of what it's going to be like, but when you look at Josh Heupel and how he utilized the tight end at Missouri - they had a guy who led the nation in touchdowns - you had to be pretty optimistic about your future role.

"I was very excited. Even meeting Coach (Jon) Cooper, he's been great. During the offseason we got a lot of work with him and the quarterbacks throwing, kind of feeling our way around the offense and now spring ball is coming and I'm liking everything that's being thrown at us."

Are you seeing tight end involvement like you hoped you would see?

"We've got a lot of special plays for the tight end. I think there's a few that I'm really excited about. If we can get them in the game in the right situation and that will all come from running the ball and doing what a tight end's first job is, blocking. I think we've done that very well. Now comes the other plays."