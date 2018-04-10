UCFSports.com

This is a big spring for UCF's tight ends.
With Jordan Akins, Jordan Franks and Michael Colubiale moving on, the Knights' 2018 depth chart will consist entirely of new faces.
One player looking to emerge from the group is Jake Hescock, a 6-foot-7 Massachusetts native who transferred into the program last August following his freshman season at Wisconsin.
Now a redshirt sophomore with three remaining years of eligibility, Hescock has been practicing with the first team and looks to earn a starting spot on an offense that will heavily utilize the tight end.
How was last year for you, having to sit out after the transfer? You want to play but you can't, and the team is having unbelievable success.
"It was good. I got to learn from the guys that we miss, Akins, Franks and Colubiale. Being under those guys for individual and doing all that, and I learned a lot under coach Beck (Sean Beckton). Route running, he's great at that. Getting with him was great for me and doing the scout team and going against the defense, the No. 1 defense with Shaquem, Pat and Joey and all them. I definitely got a lot better I think over the past year."
Any time there's a coaching change, I know there's a wondering of what it's going to be like, but when you look at Josh Heupel and how he utilized the tight end at Missouri - they had a guy who led the nation in touchdowns - you had to be pretty optimistic about your future role.
"I was very excited. Even meeting Coach (Jon) Cooper, he's been great. During the offseason we got a lot of work with him and the quarterbacks throwing, kind of feeling our way around the offense and now spring ball is coming and I'm liking everything that's being thrown at us."
Are you seeing tight end involvement like you hoped you would see?
"We've got a lot of special plays for the tight end. I think there's a few that I'm really excited about. If we can get them in the game in the right situation and that will all come from running the ball and doing what a tight end's first job is, blocking. I think we've done that very well. Now comes the other plays."
Did they show you what they did at Missouri?
"During the offseason we didn't have any film on ourselves, we were all Missouri and watching Albert Okwuegbunam, No. 81, what he did as a freshman. He was a special player. We got a chance to learn from those guys also. They did a good job up there last year so we're hoping we can continue it."
(In 2017, Missouri's Albert Okwuegbunam was the nation's tight end leader in touchdowns with 11).
What was your mindset entering the spring? Usually there's maybe one guy that comes back that has experience, but the top three guys left. You knew you had to compete and step up.
"I knew I was going to be part of a big role. We're now really focused on our group. As tight ends we want to raise the level of the group. It's not any one person. We're still in spring ball. One, two, three, four to the end of the depth chart, we want to make sure everybody is climbing and knows the plays, knows their aligment and assignment and plays fast. That's what we're working on right now."
Speaking of playing fast, guys are saying it's faster than last year.
"I think so. Only getting to watch last year and it was pretty fast. Being a part of it this year, it's fast."
Generally, when you look at the offense most of the key guys return with obviously McKenzie. How is everything looking out there?
"We haven't skipped a beat, honestly. Even with all the new installs, those guys look great. AK today ran for a long touchdown. I tell myself that I'm going to try to catch him but I think he crossed the goal line 40 yards before I did. It's looking great."
What's your background with football? You're originally from Massachusetts?
"I played ever since I was young. Flag. I played two years at my high school in my hometown and then I went to boarding school, Salisbury School in Connecticut, about an hour and a half from me. I went down and lived there for three years. I repeated a year, so I did five years of high school so I'm a little old for my age."
Is that when your recruitment took off?
"Yeah, I got a chance to reclassify. I was under Coach Chris Phelps. He coached with Mike Dawson at UNH with Chip Kelly. That's where the connection to UCF was. I learned so much from him. It was great. We played no-huddle up there too. It's not as fast as here, but that's when I started doing it."
How do you like being in Florida? I know it's hot in here, but it's snowing up there where you're from.
"I love it. I send pictures to my mom and dad, my friends sometimes. You guys are up there and it's snowing in April and it's 82 down here."
After going through a year of not playing, and redshirting hte previous year at Wisconsin, it's been a while since you've played meaningful football. I know it's still a ways away, but how much are you looking forward to finally getting out there and making a major contribution?
"I'm very excited. We open up at UConn. My whole family will be there. It will be a good moment for my family. We've been waiting for this for a while and I finally get the opportunity to come out. I'll make the most of it."