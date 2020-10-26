UCFSports - Jake Hescock working to become complete tight end

The goal for tight end Jake Hescock this season was to become more of an option in UCF's passing game. That was also the objective for new co-offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, whom Josh Heupel brought in to help overhaul that unit.

Dillon Gabriel has plenty of offensive weapons so Hescock isn't typically a primary target, though he has seen an uptick in production and has already matched his touchdown total (2) from last season.

During Monday's press conference, Hescock talked about working to become a more complete tight end.

"I think most of the progress is coming in practice right now, just trying to get comfortable myself in running the routes, catching it and having Dillon be comfortable throwing to me and knowing I'm going to get the job done," Hescock said. "That's the basic thing, just working on the trust in practice."

Hescock says Golesh has been all about positive reassurance that his hard work will pay off.

"Doing the things in practice, Golesh is telling me, 'It looks good. You're doing a good job. Just keep building on it.' They put me in a lot of situations where in practice the past couple years I might not have done as much of the route running or pass catching, but now that it's happening in practice it's translating more to the game. I hope we get to see the same production. We have so many weapons on offense with the running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. So many weapons, the ball can only go to one person every play. Whatever happens, happen. I'm just happy to be here."

Generally speaking, he loves what Golesh has brought to the team.

"Something he's brought and instilled in our group and the whole entire offense is just bringing energy every day," Hescock said. "He does it no matter what the day is or the situation. He's comes in and is fired up, ready to go. Having that in the room gets us ready for practice. He's also out in the practice field challenging other guys. When he gets out there, he's calling other guys out. 'Where's your energy? Where is your juice?' He also brings a great offensive mind too. There's things we've done in the past and he explains in another level in why we're doing this and how it fits into the entire scheme of the offense."