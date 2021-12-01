Jamaal Johnson bonds with Malzahn and coaches, excited for future at UCF

Gus Malzahn is back on the recruiting trail and his first stop was a trip down south to check in with one of UCF's top commits in the 2022 class.

Jamaal Johnson, a defensive end from Chaminade Madonna, hosted Malzahn and both defensive line coaches at his home this past Sunday night.

"Everything went great," Johnson told UCFSports.com. "Coach Malzahn still being hurt - he broke his tibia and still has to wear the leg brace - the fact he came down to see me says a lot about him as a coach. You can tell he's serious about the people he's recruiting. All around it was a great experience for me and my family."

Shortly after Malzahn and his staff arrived to UCF in February, Johnson was identified as a high-priority target. He was eventually booked as one of the official visitors for "Bounce House Weekend" in June. He announced his commitment a few days later. Johnson had been a prior commitment to Miami.

"UCF was something that felt more like home," Johnson said. "Just being around that environment and being on campus, I felt like that's where I was destined to be. Just seeing how my family interacted with the coaches, and how well I got along with everybody, it was like home for me. I'm also not too far from Miami, my hometown. Just seeing how I fit into their system and feeling the love from them, that's why I made my decision."

Johnson says he already has a friend on the team in safety Quadric Bullard, who also played at Chaminade Madonna. He said he enjoyed getting to know Big Kat Bryant and Tatum Bethune during his summer visit.

As for Sunday's conversation with Malzahn, Johnson said it was a good talk.

"I told him I want to be one of the best pass rushers to come out of UCF," Johnson said. "He was just saying he's really excited to have me on his team. They have a saying on the team, 'We're all in this together.' He talks to me on a deeper level. It's not always about football. He talks about his background. Just a well-respected man."