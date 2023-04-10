Jordan McDonald is ready to make his introduction.

Following a freshman season spent mostly on special teams, the Georgia native is looking to break into UCF's rotation at running back. He's earned praise from coaches and teammates this spring and by all accounts made another big impression last Thursday during the second scrimmage.

We caught up with McDonald late last week. He started off by speaking the experience he gained on special teams last year.

"I think I learned a lot about doing dirty work and not being afraid to hit and be physical with people who are a lot bigger and more experienced that I am," McDonald said. "I think it really opened my eyes to being able to go against those d-ends and linebackers on kickoff return and kickoff, all that stuff. Now I'm running against them on the field. It's easier. I can break them down myself with the ball in my hands. I feel all the special teams reps further the experience I have for offense."

McDonald saw the bulk of his offensive reps in the win against Temple, ending the season with 11 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.

UCF has a loaded back field between R.J. Harvey, Johnny Richardson and Demarkcus Bowman so McDonald is trying to carve out a niche.

"I've been working on getting lower and becoming an undeniable red zone threat," McDonald said. "I want to be a person if the ball is in my hands you know it's going to go in the end zone. That's something I've been working on. The speed after getting contact, breaking tackles, all of that."

That sounds a lot like Isaiah Bowser the past couple years.

"I learned a lot from him," McDonald said. "Keep cycling your legs. If you see a linebacker coming over across this way, you can cut back to the outside. Keep bending inside, don't be afraid to put your head down and go for extra yards. Be fine with three and four-yard carries and look to break something further on."

As for last Thurday's scrimmage, there's no mistaking which side had the upper hand.

"Offense definitely won," McDonald said. "I was in the end zone twice myself. I know offense won."

McDonald described what they were able to do.

"Bowman, he was breaking things to the outside. Making people look silly. Jumping over people. R.J. doing what R.J. Harvey does. Receivers like Xavier Townsend, he had a nice play in the middle of the field. Chauncey Magwood, Trent Whittemore, we were making plays together. Quarterbacks, even though they can't be hit, they're still able to show their legs and their eyes with their reads. All the offense is coming together."

He also talked about his two touchdown runs.

"First one was a nice little inside zone, a three-yard run," McDonald said. "Not too crazy. Second one was inside draw. I think it was 15 or 17 yards. I was able to break tackles and make guys miss on that play. Some nice base inside runs."