LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste: Defense was 'fast and physical' during scrimmage

UCF linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste was proud of his defense for their performance in Sunday's first scrimmage. Head coach Gus Malzahn had said it was a dominating day from the D.

"We played fast, communicated, were physical and played football aggressively," Jean-Baptiste said.

Tackling was also on point.

"I felt like it was great," Jean-Baptiste said. "Everybody was making big hits and playing fast."

There was one particular standout - a true freshman defensive back - that made his presence felt.

"Nikai Martinez," Jean-Baptiste said. "He stood out for sure. He was ballin. He was playing physical, running through tackles and making big hits."

Jean-Baptiste said the new linebacker group is becoming a "brotherhood." He commented on the newcomers:

Jason Johnson (EIU transfer): "He's a smart physical player and he plays fast. He's smart for sure."

Branden Jennings (Maryland transfer): "Physical dude. I love Branden Jennings."

Terrence Lewis (Maryland transfer): "T2 is full go. He was hungry in the spring, but he was limited. Now that they let him off the leash, he's showing what he can do, how fast and physical he is."



