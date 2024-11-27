Legendary UCF RB RJ Harvey prepares for final game
UCF linebacker Ethan Barr is nearing the end of his collegiate career.
This week's game is a homecoming for UCF OL Marcellus Marshall, who is from Morgantown, WV.
UCF is making a move on the nation's top junior college running back.
UCF is getting a head start on transfer portal recruiting.
With a 4-6 record, UCF's game at West Virginia is a "must win" to maintain the path to bowl eligibility.
UCF linebacker Ethan Barr is nearing the end of his collegiate career.
This week's game is a homecoming for UCF OL Marcellus Marshall, who is from Morgantown, WV.
UCF is making a move on the nation's top junior college running back.