Matt Milon is coming home.

The Oviedo native on Wednesday announced his intent to transfer to UCF where he will finish his one remaining year of collegiate eligibility.

Milon, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who is regarded as one of the top available graduate transfers, began his career at Boston College and spent the past two seasons at William & Mary.

"I had a really good visit last week at UCF," Milon said. "I spent a lot of time with Coach (Johnny) Dawkins. My parents have worked at UCF for the last 18 years so I know the campus real well. I know everything about it being that I live 15 minutes away. I spent most of my time getting to know Dawkins and the coaches. The program has really changed in a positive way. I thought about it a lot, comparing UCF to my other visits and I came to a decision last night. I called Coach Dawkins and told him I wanted to come.

"I'm really excited about it. The fit and everything about it was great. I was kind of leaning to UCF already and they were going to come up today and give me their final pitch. Dawkins welcomed me to the family and said that he can sleep now. All the coaches called me. My family is really happy about it. I think it's going to be really good for me, my family, Orlando and UCF. It makes me want to work extra hard knowing I'll be playing in front of my family in the city where I'm from. It was too much to pass up. I first went to BC and it didn't work out, then got a really good degree from William & Mary that will be valuable the rest of my life. Now I get to come home. It's icing on the cake. I'm really happy."

Milon comes from a UCF family. His father, Walter Milon, Ph.D., is an economics professor at the school. His mother, Abby Milon, is a lecturer in legal studies.

"They were really happy," Milon said. "I actually kept them out of the loop. I told them I wanted to make my own decision, so they were neutral. Once I called them and told them I'm coming home, they were so happy they didn't have to be neutral anymore. They've been praying about it and I've been praying on it too. I'm just really happy and excited."