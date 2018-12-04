Pensacola (Fla.) offensive lineman Adrian Medley, who had been committed to Texas A&M since the summer, announced a change of plans to say he was cutting ties with the Aggies and pledging to UCF.

After a lot of praying and talking with my family I have decided to de-commit from Texas A&M University. I would like to say thanks to Coach Fisher and Coach Turner. I’ve decided to stay in the state of Florida and commit to The University of Central Florida. Go Knights!!!!

Medley, who was recruited by tight ends coach Jon Cooper, will take an official visit down to Orlando this upcoming weekend. He is expected to be an early enrollee.

His offer list was lengthy and included the likes of Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, ECU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, South Florida and Temple.

Medley is UCF's sixth offensive line commit, joining Khalique Washingston, Dustyn Hall, Matt Lee, Marcus Finger and Allan Adams.

