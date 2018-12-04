Ticker
Medley's commit is music to UCF's ears

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Brandon Helwig • UCFSports.com
UCF's 2019 recruiting class got a big-time boost on Tuesday night.

Pensacola (Fla.) offensive lineman Adrian Medley, who had been committed to Texas A&M since the summer, announced a change of plans to say he was cutting ties with the Aggies and pledging to UCF.

Medley, who was recruited by tight ends coach Jon Cooper, will take an official visit down to Orlando this upcoming weekend. He is expected to be an early enrollee.

His offer list was lengthy and included the likes of Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, ECU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, South Florida and Temple.

Medley is UCF's sixth offensive line commit, joining Khalique Washingston, Dustyn Hall, Matt Lee, Marcus Finger and Allan Adams.

