Navarro emerged as a top target this month with assistant coaches Alex Golesh and Joey Halzle visiting with him late last week once the contact period opened up again. In a recent interview with UCFSports.com, he raved about his visit last weekend saying afterward UCF was his clear cut favorite. He cited his connections with members of the coaching staff, especially head coach Josh Heupel.

"I would say the people there," Navarro said when asked what stood out about UCF. "The quality of the people. The place, the location and the atmosphere. It was my first time in Florida and the weather was amazing to me, coming from Arizona. The people though for sure.

"UCF was just amazing. I just loved everything about the school."

UCF signed the bulk of their 2020 class in December, but were still on the lookout for a quarterback. Navarro had a standout senior season, leading his team to the state semifinals, while passing for 2,749 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 64 percent completion rate. He also ran for 959 yards and 11 more scores.

"They said they liked how I play, how I can extend plays," Navarro said. "They thought I could be a good fit for their offense. After watching a little bit of film with them, I believe I could be a great fit as well. It's high tempo, quick RPO game. They break it down so it's really simple for the QB to get the balls to the athletes. The way they teach it is really efficient and fast. You can understand why they win games. That's really exciting to me. I could fit in really well."

Arizona State and North Texas were among his other offers.

UCF's 2020 recruiting class now stands at 20 members: 18 early signees, one enrolled graduate transfer and now Navarro, who can officially sign Feb. 5.



