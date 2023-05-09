UCF has their transfer quarterback.

Xavier Williams, who spent the past two seasons at Charlotte, committed Tuesday a couple days after concluding his official visit.

In the wake of losing backup Thomas Castellanos to Boston College following spring practice, UCF needed another experienced player to compete alongside John Rhys Plumlee and Timmy McClain. Williams, who played in six games as a redshirt freshman last season, fits the bill.

Immediately after the Georgia native entered the portal on April 28, UCF and Kent State extended offers. Syracuse offered a few days later. His former head coach at Charlotte, Will Healy, now is on staff at UCF.

UCFSports.com caught up with Williams to talk about his visit and decision.

"The visit was fun," Williams said. "I got down there on a Friday. I was recruited (in high school) during COVID so there were no official visits at the time, so that was technically my first official visit. Coming down to UCF, I enjoyed being in Orlando, enjoyed the weather and the location and most of all I enjoyed the people, the facilities and the opportunity that's down there for me.

"I saw the people and the resources that could help take me where I want to go. I enjoyed the hospitality from everyone. It was a welcoming feeling down at UCF. That's what led to my commitment."

Sophomore defensive back Nikai Martinez was his player host for the visit. This is the time period between the spring semester and summer school, so most of the players were on break.

"My favorite part about UCF was the home feel," Williams said. "It kind of reminded me of my high school, Colquitt County. Just being down there, it was the same feeling I had in high school. I felt that was hard to beat and hard to replicate."

Williams left his visit Sunday thinking UCF was likely going to be the place. He called Darin Hinshaw and Gus Malzahn on Tuesday to make things official with a commitment.

"They're excited and I'm excited," Williams said. "I loved talking to (Gus Malzahn). He's a great guy. He's really genuine in the things he wants to do and get accomplished. He made me feel very welcome. I felt there was no better place to be."