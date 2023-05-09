QB Xavier Williams commits to UCF: 'I felt there was no better place to be'
UCF has their transfer quarterback.
Xavier Williams, who spent the past two seasons at Charlotte, committed Tuesday a couple days after concluding his official visit.
In the wake of losing backup Thomas Castellanos to Boston College following spring practice, UCF needed another experienced player to compete alongside John Rhys Plumlee and Timmy McClain. Williams, who played in six games as a redshirt freshman last season, fits the bill.
Immediately after the Georgia native entered the portal on April 28, UCF and Kent State extended offers. Syracuse offered a few days later. His former head coach at Charlotte, Will Healy, now is on staff at UCF.
UCFSports.com caught up with Williams to talk about his visit and decision.
"The visit was fun," Williams said. "I got down there on a Friday. I was recruited (in high school) during COVID so there were no official visits at the time, so that was technically my first official visit. Coming down to UCF, I enjoyed being in Orlando, enjoyed the weather and the location and most of all I enjoyed the people, the facilities and the opportunity that's down there for me.
"I saw the people and the resources that could help take me where I want to go. I enjoyed the hospitality from everyone. It was a welcoming feeling down at UCF. That's what led to my commitment."
Sophomore defensive back Nikai Martinez was his player host for the visit. This is the time period between the spring semester and summer school, so most of the players were on break.
"My favorite part about UCF was the home feel," Williams said. "It kind of reminded me of my high school, Colquitt County. Just being down there, it was the same feeling I had in high school. I felt that was hard to beat and hard to replicate."
Williams left his visit Sunday thinking UCF was likely going to be the place. He called Darin Hinshaw and Gus Malzahn on Tuesday to make things official with a commitment.
"They're excited and I'm excited," Williams said. "I loved talking to (Gus Malzahn). He's a great guy. He's really genuine in the things he wants to do and get accomplished. He made me feel very welcome. I felt there was no better place to be."
Williams, who grew up in McDonough, Ga. and moved to Moultrie for his senior year, was something of a late bloomer in high school. According to a 2020 Moultrie Observer story from his senior year, Williams entered high school at 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds.
Eventually growing into a 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame, Williams became a starter for the first time as a senior at Colquitt County. He went on to win Region 1-7A Player of the Year honors leading his team to a 7-0 regular season, completing 73 of 118 passes for 1,085 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Will Healy and Charlotte took notice of Williams early during his senior year, offering a scholarship in late September 2020 and he would commit a few weeks later. Georgia State then offered in November.
"Getting exposure late in the game was tough because of COVID and with the rule allowing returning players an extra year," Williams said. "Recruiting for my class was different. I left a lot of it to my coaches at Colquitt. I trusted them and they helped me with recruiting. I went out there every week and did what I loved to do which is play football."
While starting came later in high school for Williams, he's always played quarterback. He said he fell in love with the position at a young age. His favorite quarterback is one of the all-time greats.
"I love watching Joe Montana," Williams said. "My dad was a big Joe Montana fan."
After redshirting at Charlotte in 2021, Williams made his collegiate debut this past season. He played in six games with one start against Maryland, completing 34 of 67 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 108 yards and two scores.
"I learned so much playing last year," Williams said. "Going from starting against Maryland, I learned how to prepare as a starter. I learned what it feels like and going through the whole season I learned so much film study wise, like learning opponent tendencies."
What does he view as his strengths?
"I would say my greatest strength is my ability to learn and think fast," Williams said. "I'm great at picking things up very fast."
That will definitely come in handy as Williams works to acclimate to a new offense this summer.
UCF returns John Rhys Plumlee as starting quarterback, though it's practically a given the Knights will play multiple quarterbacks just as they did this past year. This is Plumlee's final season which means the job will truly be wide open come 2024. Williams has three years of eligibility remaining.
"I'm coming in to compete," Williams said. "I just want an opportunity. Nothing is ever promised with this game we play. They see me and I see myself fitting into the scheme. I just want an opportunity to do what I do."