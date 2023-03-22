R.J. Harvey finally was able to have his breakout season in 2022.

A member of the 2019 recruiting class, the former Edgewater star began his career at Virginia as a quarterback. He transferred to UCF prior to the 2020 season, slowly becoming acclimated while he transitioned to running back. Time was on his side as that season he was learning behind Otis Anderson, Greg McCrae and Bentavious Thompson.

The table was set following Guz Malzahn's arrival in 2021. During preseason camp, buzz circulated Harvey was in contention for a starting spot. Then disaster struck - he suffered a major knee injury right before the season.

A tough year of rehabilitation followed, but the payoff finally happened in 2022. Harvey flourished in the offense, essentially becoming a co-starter alongside Isaiah Bowser. He finished with 796 yards, an average of 6.7 yards per carry.

"Last year was a great year for me looking back at it," Harvey said following Tuesday's practice. "That was really my first year really playing the running back position against other teams. I did the best I could, had a great year, just trying to get better and better."

Highlight from last season?

"My favorite play from last year was the winning touchdown against Cincinnati," Harvey said. "That one and my Memphis touchdown."