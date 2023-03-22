R.J. Harvey: 'I'm trying to be the best back in the Big 12'
R.J. Harvey finally was able to have his breakout season in 2022.
A member of the 2019 recruiting class, the former Edgewater star began his career at Virginia as a quarterback. He transferred to UCF prior to the 2020 season, slowly becoming acclimated while he transitioned to running back. Time was on his side as that season he was learning behind Otis Anderson, Greg McCrae and Bentavious Thompson.
The table was set following Guz Malzahn's arrival in 2021. During preseason camp, buzz circulated Harvey was in contention for a starting spot. Then disaster struck - he suffered a major knee injury right before the season.
A tough year of rehabilitation followed, but the payoff finally happened in 2022. Harvey flourished in the offense, essentially becoming a co-starter alongside Isaiah Bowser. He finished with 796 yards, an average of 6.7 yards per carry.
"Last year was a great year for me looking back at it," Harvey said following Tuesday's practice. "That was really my first year really playing the running back position against other teams. I did the best I could, had a great year, just trying to get better and better."
Highlight from last season?
"My favorite play from last year was the winning touchdown against Cincinnati," Harvey said. "That one and my Memphis touchdown."
What are the biggest things he's working on this spring?
"Probably my top-end speed," Harvey said. "I want to protect the ball better. I had a couple turnovers last year. My blocking skills. I'm trying to up my level. We're in the Big 12 now. There's a lot of great backs I'm competing against. I'm trying to be the best back in the Big 12."
Speaking of the new league, Harvey said he's excited to face the new teams and travel to new venues.
"Our main goal is to make it to the championship," Harvey said. "That's our main goal. I see a lot of people don't think we're going to do too good since it's our first year, but I think we're going to exceed everybody's expectations."
UCF has a new offensive coordinator this year in Darin Hinshaw. Harvey said the running game will remain a major component, though he is seeing more shots being taken in the passing game.
Best play from the second practice of spring?
"Johnny (Richardson) made a long run during the team period," Harvey said. "He went for like 20, 30 yards. That was probably the best play. He shot through like a rocket."