RB Jordan McDonald names top two, excited for UCF's Big 12 move

UCF has formed the basis of their 2022 recruiting class, but one key position remains unfilled: Running back.

Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton's Jordan McDonald has been at the top of the list and he's closing in on a decision having recently narrowed his options to UCF and South Carolina.

Though he wasn't able to watch it all live, McDonald still kept track of UCF's season-opening win against Boise State.

"I recorded the game," McDonald said. "I had a game the same night, but watched it later. I was very impressed with the way they used Isaiah Bowser. It was just like Coach (Gus) Malzahnn told me they would. I was also impressed that some of the other guys got good carries and the overall balance of the offense."

McDonald also said he was excited to hear about UCF's impending move to the Big 12. The school is set to be officially invited to the Power Five league on Friday with a likely entry date of 2023.

"I think it's a good move for UCF," McDonald said. "I think it will be very competitive in the Big 12. Definitely will put (UCF) in position for the playoffs each year."

McDonald visited UCF twice during the summer, first in June and then again in late July.



"They told me I'd be able to fit in their system being a hard, smash mouth runner," McDonald said in an earlier interview. "They have some deadly receivers at UCF that can really kill anyone on the edge. They said once they get their receivers rolling and the defense has to spread the box to cover the passing game, a running back like me can come in and destroy the inside, destroy those weak boxes when they're spread out and the inside linebacker is covering an extra slot receiver. Those little inside zones that I love to run through so much, I can come in and smash through different holes and bring an explosiveness to the offense. Like a 1-2 punch combo. You can't stop the running game and you can't stop the receiving game either. That's how he said I'd fit into their plan."

McDonald doesn't have an exact date for a commitment, but indicated it would come soon.



