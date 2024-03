UCF concluded their inaugural home schedule in the Big 12 by hosting the No. 1 ranked Houston Cougars. The Knights led at halftime but UH rallied in the second half to win, 67-59. Five UCF seniors (Shemarri Allen, Antwann Jones, Ibrahima Diallo, Omar Payne and CJ Walker) were honored prior to tip-off. Former NFL star Antonio Brown returned for his second UCF game in two weeks and was a big hit at halftime posing for selfies with the student section. Here's what it was like inside Addition Financial Arena, packed with a near-capacity crowd of 9,390.