Sights & Sounds from UCF's 56-12 Space Game win vs. Arizona

Gus Malzahn said they have a pretty good idea who will start at quarterback, but will keep that info close to the vest.
Tim Harris Jr.'s offensive coordinator title no longer has an asterisk attached.
How crazy has this past week been? And that's not even including what happens on the field.
Gus Malzahn talks about his decision to fire DC Ted Roof and hand over play calling duties to Tim Harris Jr.
BREAKING: UCF defensive coordinator Ted Roof was fired by head coach Gus Malzahn Monday morning.
