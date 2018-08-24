Deonte' Stanley is a Knight.

The Latta (S.C.) defensive back announced his commitment to UCF late Friday night, immediately following his team's 26-23 season-opening overtime victory at Marion.

Stanley, who is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, visited UCF unofficially in late July.

"What really stood out to me was how the coaches really showed interest in me," Stanley said at the time. "I also like how the campus is set up with everything not spread out."

He spent a lot of time then with defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, who told him they like him as a future cornerback. Stanley plays both ways and also had offers as a wide receiver. Other offers included Georgia State, Kent State, UNC Charlotte, Liberty, Georgia Southern, Miami-Ohio, ECU, Marshall, UAB, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Coastal Carolina, UTSA, Old Dominion and South Carolina State.

His older brother Donnell Stanley is an offensive lineman at South Carolina.

A standout baseball player, Stanley also helped Latta win South Carolina's Class 2A Championship earlier this spring.

Stanley is UCF's 15th overall commitment in the Class of 2019 and the first from a defensive back.