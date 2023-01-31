UCF announces inaugural 2023 Big 12 football schedule
The wait is over. UCF's inaugural Big 12 football schedule is here.
The Knights will play nine conference games, four at home and five on the road. UCF's first-ever conference game as a member of the Big 12 will be Sept. 23 at reigning Big 12 Champion Kansas State. A week later, UCF hosts Baylor for their first-ever Big 12 home game.
Here's a quick look at the schedule:
Thursday, August 31 - Kent State
2022 Record: 5-7 (4-4 MAC)
History: In the early 2000s, UCF and Kent State were conference mates in the MAC. The two schools are knotted in 2-2 all-time tie, the last meeting coming in 2004 which was a 41-24 Golden Flashes victory.
Saturday, September 9 - at Boise State
2022 Record: 10-4 (8-0 MWC)
History: The return game from the 2021 season opener in Orlando, which was the UCF debut for Gus Malzahn. After a long weather delay, the Knights stormed back to win 36-31.
Saturday, September 16 - Villanova
2022 Record: 6-5 (4-4 CAA)
History: The lone FCS opponent on UCF's schedule. The Knights also played Villanova in 2006 - a 35-16 victory - which was their final year at the Citrus Bowl.
Saturday, September 23 - at Kansas State
2022 Record: 10-4 (7-2 Big 12)
History: The Knights and Wildcats have met just once, a 2010 meeting in Manhattan which was a 17-13 K-State victory. It was supposed to be a home-and-home series that concluded in 2012 in Orlando, but Kansas State bought out of the return game.
Saturday, September 30 - Baylor
2022 Record: 6-7 (4-5 Big 12)
History: UCF defeated Baylor 52-42 in the Fiesta Bowl to conclude the 2013 season.
Saturday, October 7 - at Kansas
2022 Record: 6-7 (3-6 Big 12)
History: This will be the first-ever meeting. UCF AD Terry Mohajir is a former football coach and administrator at KU.
Saturday, October 14 - Bye Week
Saturday, October 21 - at Oklahoma
2022 Record: 6-7 (3-6 Big 12)
History: UCF and Oklahoma have never played. The Sooners do have a couple former Knights in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Saturday, October 28 - West Virginia
2022 Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
History: UCF and WVU played a home-and-home series back in 2003-04 with the Mountaineers winning both games.
Saturday, November 4 - at Cincinnati
2022 Record: 9-4 (6-2 AAC)
History: The UCF-Cincinnati rivalry continues into the Big 12. The all-time series is deadlocked at 4-4, which UCF winning last year's game in Orlando 25-21.
Saturday, November 11 - Oklahoma State
2022 Record: 7-6 (4-5 Big 12)
History: This will be the first-ever meeting.
Saturday, November 18 - at Texas Tech
2022 Record: 8-5 (5-4 Big 12)
History: This will be the first-ever meeting.
Saturday, November 25 - Houston
2022 Record: 8-6 (5-3 AAC)
History: Former AAC rivals meet again in the Big 12, though UCF and Houston haven't met since the 2020 season. The Knights own a 7-3 advantage in the all-time series.