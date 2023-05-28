Who will be the next leader of the UCF Baseball program? UCFSports.com takes a look at a variety of candidates that could be in the mix.

As it stands now, UCF is probably the second-best open position in college baseball assuming Alabama promotes their interim coach. I'd rank Georgia No. 1 and then I'd argue UCF is a better job than Missouri, which just opened on Sunday. While Missouri is in the SEC and has the ability to pay more, the Tigers have been a bottom program in their league with questionable commitment and poor facilities by SEC standards. UCF, by virtue of being located in a talent-rich state and Big 12 affiliation, should be viewed as a job with better upside and ability to win.

During the Summer 2016 search when Danny White was AD, UCF interviewed five candidates: Former Clemson head coach Jack Leggett, Wright State head coach Greg Lovelady (ultimately hired by UCF), Florida State assistant Mike Bell (now the head coach at Pittsburgh), Bryant head coach Steve Owens (now at Rutgers) and Chipola head coach Jeff Johnson.

Leggett was rumored to have been Danny White's first choice, but he opted against returning to coaching. Greg Lovelady was next in line.



Obviously there is new leadership in Orlando with Terry Mohajir at the helm.



First off, let's look at coaches with UCF ties who could be considered.

Jeff Johnson - Chipola head coach



Legendary head coach at the JUCO level with multiple national championships that interviewed twice for UCF's past two openings (2008, 2016). Proven winner at the JUCO level who has spent the last 27 seasons at Chipola. Last year, Johnson was inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Lacks Division I coaching experience which UCF prioritized during those past searches. Would the third time be the charm?

Ryan Klosterman - Bryant head coach



Former UCF assistant under both Terry Rooney and Greg Lovelady (2011-19). Served as the hitting coach and primary recruiter during his stint. In his first full season at Bryant (2021) they won the regular season conference championship (27-14-1 overall), but lost in the conference tournament so no NCAA bid. They've since finished with records slightly over .500. In 2022, finished in second place in their conference and fourth place in 2023.



Tough job, so records shouldn't be taken as an indication of how he'd fare at UCF. Highly respected in the state and recruiting circles.

Rich Wallace - Florida State assistant coach

Former UCF player and assistant coach under Jay Bergman. Orlando native. Later was on staff with Craig Cozart at High Point (2009-14) and then Creighton (2015-17) before coming back to Florida as an assistant at Jacksonville (2018-19). Since 2020, he's been linked with head coach Link Jarrett at Notre Dame (2020-22) and now FSU (2023).



While at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish had the nation's second best winning percentage (.729) those three seasons, won the ACC regular season championship in 2021, reached back-to-back Super Regionals for the first time in school history and also advanced to the College World Series (2022).



It was a tough season in Tallahassee, but the new staff was dealt a poor hand in terms of the roster. Wallace has scores of recruiting connections in Florida. He has considerable alumni support.

Andy Barkett - Chicago White Sox hitting coordinator

Former minor league manager and MLB hitting coach who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. After being dismissed by Boston following the 2019 season, Barkett returned home to Oviedo and joined Greg Lovelady's staff on a volunteer basis for 2020 season. He departed for the White Sox organization the following year. Would have to be considered a dark horse, but well regarded in the baseball world despite not having extensive college experience.

Click the link below for the complete hot board, which includes current head coaches, assistant coaches and one intriguing Major League Baseball name.



UCF Baseball Coaching Hot Board 1.0



