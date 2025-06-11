Australian catcher Zak Skinner transfers to UCF for final season

Zak Skinner has played baseball in some unique settings, from setting up cones to mark home run fences back in Australia to representing his country at the U23 World Cup in China. Now, he's headed to UCF for his final season of college baseball.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Skinner recently committed to the Knights after two strong seasons at Lamar University, where he was a consistent offensive presence and saw time at both catcher and third base. Prior to that, he was a JUCO All-American at Vernon College in Texas.

"This was a really easy decision for me," Skinner said of choosing UCF. "Almost right away, they jumped on me in the portal. Everything I heard sounded amazing."

Skinner batted .339 as a junior at Lamar in 2024, earning second team All-Southland Conference honors while leading the team in average, doubles and RBIs. This past season, he hit .277 in 57 starts while splitting time between catcher and third base.

"I think my best strength is my approach at the plate, hitting to the backside, making contact, not striking out," Skinner said. "I'm very good at, if there's a runner on third and less than two outs, just hitting the ground ball to score him. I guess the small fundamentals of baseball that are sometimes easily passed over, I try really hard to focus on.

"And defensively, being a leader behind the plate. Helping my pitcher and making everyone's job easier."

That trait definitely stood out to UCF head coach Rich Wallace and assistant coach Norberto Lopez.

"One big thing for me was they said being a leader was something they really saw in me," Skinner said. "That's something I really take pride in, being a guy who can come in and make an impact, whether it's in the weight room, on the field, during BP, whatever it is."

Lopez was Skinner's primary contact during the recruiting process. By that time, Skinner had already returned home to Australia for the summer.