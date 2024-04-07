UCF picked up a huge Big 12 series win against Kansas State with a 6-1 victory at John Euliano Park Sunday.

The story of the game was UCF relief pitcher Dominic Castellano, who entered the game in the second inning after starter Wiley Hartley experienced an oblique strain. Castellano dominated K-State, allowing just two hits and striking out a career-best eight batters during 5.2 innings of work. Kyle Kramer then shut the door for the final 2.1 innings.

It was a remarkable weekend for UCF's pitchers considering the Wildcats led the Big 12 in offense entering the series.

Offensively, UCF made K-State pay for some errors and also did a great job manufacturing runs. Mikey Kluska, who was 2-for-3, had a clutch bunt single and later added a big insurance run in the sixth with an RBI double.

The Knights improve to 21-8 overall and 8-7 in the Big 12. They entered last week No. 20 in Perfect Game and No. 25 in D1Baseball, rankings that are likely climb even higher after a 3-1 week.



