Shortstop Mikey Kluska is one of several newcomers expected to be a key contributor for UCF this season. Kluska, who made previous stops at West Virginia and Richmond, talks about coming down to Orlando to play for Rich Wallace and talks about his past experience playing in the Big 12.



Tyler Nesbitt is among several newcomers, transferring in from Florida last summer. He's expected to be in the mix to pitch in UCF's weekend rotation.



Outfielder Jack Zyska was a standout player at Notre Dame, particularly during 2022 College World Series run in which led the Irish in home runs. He was hampered with injuries in 2023, but after receiving another year of eligibility he transferred to UCF to play for Rich Wallace, who coached him previously at ND.



Ben Vespi is back for his final year and figures to be in the prominent mix for UCF's weekend rotation.



UCF relief pitcher Kyle Kramer returns as the Knights' closer after registering a team-high eight saves in 2023. He'll continue to be a prominent option coming out of the bullpen.