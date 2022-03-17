UCF DT Ricky Barber ready to take the next step

Defensive tackle Ricky Barber had a monster 2020 season at Western Kentucky, earning Freshman All-American honors with 51 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 27 hurries and a forced fumble.

The junior-to-be had similar aspirations last season after transferring to UCF, but suffered an injury in the third game at Louisville which forced him to miss the next two games. While he did return to action, Barber was never 100 percent. He finished the year with 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

"It was definitely a learning experience," Barber said. I was coming off my All-American season the year before. It definitely humbled me. I realized there are things I've got to get better and improve on. I'm trying to work on my physicality. Being more explosive and making those big plays in the moments we need them."

Barber said he's naturally a quiet person, but he's trying to speak out more to establish himself as more of a leader.

"I'm trying to take that next step," he said. "I went to being the new guy to trying to take on a leadership role on the team. Now I'm trying to be the vocal guy."

He's said the winter workouts were productive.

"I was getting my body back healthy, building the muscles back that weakened during the season," he said.

UCF wrapped up their second day of spring practice on Thursday. Any early standouts?

"In my position group, Matthew Alexander and Lee Hunter," Barber said. "I'm definitely impressed with them."

Alexander redshirted last season.

"He's a young player, but he has a lot of potential," Barber said. "He's super strong and very twitchy. I like him a lot. I feel he has a lot of room to grow, but he's already a good player."

Leadership wise, Barber said Keenan Hester is "taking a big step" as well.

Though it's not his position, Barber likes what he's seen of redshirt freshman linebacker Cole Joyce.

"I like him a lot," Barber said. "We lift together. Watching him in the weight room, I like him."

The offensive lineman he typically goes up against is left guard Adrian Medley, who is looking to earn a full-time starting spot this spring.

"He's doing really good," Barber said. "He's stout, strong. I like him. He's good competition, definitely."

Asked about the defensive play of practice, Barber was hesitant to brag on himself but said he made a play.

"I read a screen," he said.

How good can the 2022 UCF defense be?

"I think we're a dangerous defense," Barber said. "I feel we have all the pieces right now. Once everyone gets on on board and understands their responsibilities and roles, we can be dangerous."



