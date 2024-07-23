UCF is coming on strong with top-100 QB Landon Duckworth
Landon Duckworth reopened his recruitment earlier this summer after a brief period verbally committed to the Gamecocks.Duckworth, the No. 3-ranked QB in the Rivals250 for the 2026 class out of Jack...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news