Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 21:44:50 -0500') }} football Edit

UCF QB target sees Knights in action

Ev0xdaigfar7gmnu8yvg
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Brandon Helwig • UCFSports.com
@ucfsports
Publisher

Lake Wales (Fla.) quarterback Chayil Garnett was offered by UCF during a February Junior Day visit and returned recently to attend a spring practice.Garnett was among the contingent of recruits at ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}