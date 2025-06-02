UCF stadium name change in the works ahead of FBC Mortgage rebrand

Another name change is on the horizon for UCF's on-campus football stadium.

FBC Mortgage, which signed a 10-year, $19.5 million naming-rights deal in 2022, is rebranding to "Acrisure Mortgage" effective July 1. The move is intended to align more closely with its parent company, Acrisure LLC.

While the rebrand doesn't affect the underlying naming-rights agreement, it will lead to a new name being placed on the stadium ahead of the 2025 football season.

"It doesn't change the naming-rights deal, but it does change the potential name of the stadium," UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir said last week during Big 12 spring meetings. "We have a governance process we have to go through (for facilities), so we're still trying to determine if we need Board of Trustees approval again."

Fans already familiar with the signage on the stadium and field might remember that Acrisure was already subtly present. Beneath the primary "FBC Mortgage" text, the words "Acrisure Partner" were included in smaller type on the building exterior and in-field branding.

"They definitely told us they wanted to change their name," Mohajir said. "We're proposing some ideas and running them by the company. I'm still learning about the governance process. We have a board meeting in June, and hopefully we'll be ready for that."

While the new name has not yet been finalized, one thing is certain: it won't be Acrisure Stadium. That name is already in use for the Pittsburgh Steelers' home stadium, formerly Heinz Field.

The upcoming change would mark the fifth official name for the stadium, which opened in 2007:

- Bright House Networks Stadium (2007–2016)

- Spectrum Stadium (2017–2019)

- Bounce House (2020–21)

- FBC Mortgage Stadium (2022–24)

(The "Bounce House" nickname was temporarily used as the stadium's official name in 2020 and 2021 when naming-rights deals fell through with RoofClaim and 3MG Roofing).

UCF is in the midst of an $88M stadium renovation that will include a new Roth Tower. Construction began last December and is expected to be completed prior to the 2026 football season.The existing tower will remain in place for this upcoming season.

UCF's next Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for June 12.



