It's UCF's inaugural Big 12 conference game! The Knights travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats, the reigning Big 12 champions. To get ready for the matchup, we caught up with Cole Manbeck of the 3MAW Kansas State podcast. Cole has a long history covering the Wildcats for a variety of outlets.

Check out 3MAW at @KCSNU.

Kansas State is 2-1 this season with wins against Southeast Missouri State (45-0) and Troy (42-13). Last week, the Wildcats lost at Missouri on a 61-yard field goal (30-27) as time expired which was a painful loss in more ways than one. K-State saw several players suffer injuries, including QB Will Howard, LB Daniel Green and RB Treshaun Ward.

Manbeck covers the injury situation and who is expected to play. There's a good chance true freshman Avery Johnson starts at QB as Howard will likely only be available on an "emergency" basis.

He also runs down the strengths and weaknesses on both sides of the ball, the fanbase perception of fifth-year head coach Chris Klieman, his expectation of the atmosphere inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium and more.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EST on FS1.




