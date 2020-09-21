UCFSports - Video: Sights & Sounds from the 49-21 win at GT

Join the team!
Video: Sights & Sounds from the 49-21 win at GT
Brandon Helwig •
UCFSports
Publisher
@ucfsports
A compilation of clips from UCF's season-opening victory against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
