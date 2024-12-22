West Virginia WR DayDay Farmer commits to UCF

Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer, a one-time high school commitment to UCF, will play for the Knights after all.

The former Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver from Melbourne Central Catholic flipped from UCF to West Virginia about a year ago prior to his December 2023 signing. He just wrapped up his freshman season in Morgantown, catching six passes for 54 yards.

Farmer entered the portal just a few days ago following the conclusion of the Mountaineers' season. He committed and signed with UCF on Sunday.

Farmer attended Cocoa High School as a junior and was their leading receiver for the team that won a state championship. He initially committed to Pittsburgh in December 2022, then visited UCF during Summer 2023. He flipped his commitment to the Knights a few weeks later after attending Knight Splash in late July.

He is UCF's seventh portal commitment, joining Tulsa DT RJ Jackson, Maryland DB Brandon Jacob, Washington OL Gaard Memmelaar, FAU QB Cam Fancher, Brown CB Isaiah Reed and Memphis CB DJ Bell.





