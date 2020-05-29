UCFSports - Zay Franks commits to UCF

The Magee (Miss.) wide receiver verbally committed to the coaching staff on Thursday night and announced his decision Friday afternoon.

Days after his virtual visit, Xavier "Zay" Franks is now locked in with UCF.

Franks, who is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, emerged this spring as one of the Knights' top targets at receiver. He caught 70 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior.

"I think my hands are my best trait," Franks said earlier this week. "I can run a 4.5. I've got strong hands. I'm a big receiver."

His future position coach, Darrell Wyatt, also served as his primary recruiter.

"(Wyatt) told me if I come to UCF there's a great opportunity to fulfill my dreams of going to the NFL," Franks said. "UCF throws the ball a lot. Coming in I'd have a great opportunity to start as a freshman because a lot of seniors will be leaving."

Franks is UCF's fourth commitment in the Class of 2021, joining fellow wide receiver Davis Mallinger, cornerback Ronnie Hamrick and running back Cale Sanders Jr.





