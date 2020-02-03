Johnny Dawkins and UCF men's basketball added to their 2020 recruiting haul on Monday when Marchelus Avery, a 6-foot-6 wing from Richmond, Va., announced his commitment to the Knights.

Avery, who took an official visit to UCF in January, also had offers from Western Kentucky, DePaul, East Carolina, Evansville, Kent State, Oklahoma State, Old Dominion, Rutgers, VCU and Wichita State.

UCF signed two additional high school players in the early period: Isaiah Adams and Jamille Reynolds. Avery will sign in April.