UCF has landed a big defensive target ahead of signing day.

Marcus Downs, the No. 1 rated defensive lineman in South Carolina, announced his commitment to the Knights on Friday.

The Class of 2024 prospect has a lengthy offer list that includes schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

He initially committed to Georgia Tech in August before reopening his recruitment in October. UCF offered in September and he visited campus last weekend.

Downs' recruiter is his future position coach, Kenny Martin.

"I chose UCF because of the culture surrounding the program," Downs told Rivals. "The atmosphere, the coaches, staff and players is like no other. I want to be the best and I know UCF is going to make it happen. The development towards their players is top tier and top tier is where I want to be. Go Knights!"

UCF now has 19 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 26 nationally.



