Wekiva star Isaiah McNish staying home, commits to UCF

Isaiah McNish had known for a while where he wanted to be.

The Wekiva High School standout had already told UCF defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin during spring practice that he was ready to be a Knight. But it wasn't until the conclusion of this weekend's official visit that McNish let head coach Scott Frost in on the news.

"I just committed a couple minutes ago," McNish said Sunday afternoon. "Coach Frost was excited. They've already got game plans set for me. Goal line packages. I'm ready to run the rock and do what I do best."

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound McNish is being recruited as a defensive tackle, though UCF is already imagining ways to take advantage of his offensive skill set. Despite missing part of his junior season, he recorded 30 solo tackles, three sacks and as a tight end scored nine offensive touchdowns in just seven games.

"They like my work ethic, my athleticism, my size," McNish said. "Me playing running back and tight end, the way I play, how hard I run the ball. It’s a great opportunity."

McNish chose the Knights over offers from Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Missouri and Syracuse, among others.

"I loved it. I loved everything about it," McNish said of the weekend. "The tours, the food. I loved everything about it, so I'm glad that I made the decision to stay here and be home."

While he's no stranger to campus having attended multiple spring practices and recruiting events, McNish said the official visit gave him deeper insight into the program.

"My favorite part was getting the full campus tour, learning more about academics, how things run around here, how the coaches are," he said. "We talked about stuff that other places I visited didn't really talk about, so I just felt like it was a good fit. They really care about the recruits."

McNish has developed a strong relationship with Martin, who was his lead recruiter.

"Coach Kenny, he's a great coach," McNish said. "I watched him coach a couple practices. I really like how he works with his players, very humble man. I'm glad to be coached by him."

This weekend, McNish spoke extensively with his former Wekiva teammate Sincere Edwards, who transferred to UCF from Pittsburgh earlier this offseason.

"I asked Sincere, 'What made you want to come back?'" McNish said. "He said he loved the environment, loved everything about it. He made a mistake going to Pitt because he felt no other coaches were better than Coach Martin. Just listening to him and seeing what he did made me want to come here more."

Originally from Palm Beach, McNish moved to the Orlando area five years ago and said staying close to home was a big factor.

"It already feels like home to me," he said. "Just staying close to home, it'll feel like a better environment for me."

McNish plans to graduate early and enroll in January. With his commitment locked in, his recruitment is officially closed.

"This is a shutdown," McNish said. "I'm not worried about any other place because I know they're not going to make me feel how I'm feeling right now. So I'm ready to shut that down and stay a Knight."

What UCF fans can expect from him?

"Y'all getting a dog," McNish said. "I'm ready to work. I'm ready to come take somebody's spot. I ain't throwing no shots, but I'm ready to come take somebody's spot."



