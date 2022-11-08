"With tight ends, when you're a big-bodied guy, corners don't really want to tackle you so they'll usually go low," Holler said. "I was running and there was no right or left. He was right in front of me. I was like I've got three or four in me, so I leap for it."

"When you get your opportunities, you really have to step up and take advantage of it," Holler said. "In that moment, (tight ends) Coach (Brian) Blackmon said, 'Alec, we need this first down. Let's go.' We get out on the field and set up the play. It was a look we really hadn't seen before. Mikey was extremely poised, giving me enough time to get out there. Got some blocks and then obviously you've got to sell out for your team in a big moment. That's what I did."

Facing a third-and-nine from their own 26-yard line, quarterback Mikey Keene threw a short pass to tight end Alec Holler. It appeared to be well covered for potentially a loss on the play, but Holler made the first defender miss and then surged ahead. The first down appeared to be out of reach, but he lept over another tackler and dove for the sticks - the "Holler Hop" - giving UCF a fresh set of downs to seal the victory.

One such example came last week at Memphis. Holding on to a seven-point lead after the Tigers had narrowed the deficit, UCF's offense needed to make sure they didn't get one last try to either tie or win it.

A week after leading UCF to victory against Cincinnati, Mikey Keene posted another top-flight performance playing in relief of John Rhys Plumlee.

"He's a great player," Holler said. "Great leader. I think he really stepped up when we needed him. He's a stud. We have all the confidence in him."

Even when coaches opted to start Plumlee at the start of the season, Holler said Keene maintained his role of being a team leader.

"I think that's something you don't really see from guys," Holler said. "A lot of guys in his situation would have stepped away and not tried to be involved with the team. But he's such a great team guy. He wants the team to be successful. That's one of the biggest things I see in Mikey."

Another big moment from the Memphis game was Isaiah Bowser's jump pass to Stephen Martin for a touchdown. Martin, a walk-on from Bishop Moore, has outplayed a slew of more highly-recruited teammates to earn a spot in UCF's wide receiver rotation.

"He's an awesome dude," Holler said. "He's someone with whatever opportunity he gets, he takes advantage. That's probably one of my favorite moments of the whole season, seeing a guy like him who works so hard, a walk-on like I was, and he goes out and scores a touchdown in a big moment. It was awesome."

No. 16 Tulane could be the biggest surprise in college football. The Green Wave finished 2-10 last season with most people figuring they'd finish in the bottom half of the league again. But Holler saw signs in last year's game, a 14-10 UCF win, the Green Wave were headed for a turnaround.

"Last year, I think you saw that performance and how they played so many teams tough," Holler said. "I was talking to (former teammate) Jake Hescock last year after the game and we were like, 'Wow, Tulane is going to be a problem next year.' Now looking at how they're doing, I'm extremely excited to play against them on Saturday."

Holler grew up going to games in the Bounce House. He was a freshman on UCF's last conference championship team in 2018, though was strictly a scout team player. He understands what's in front of them.

"At this point, now that we're in control of our own destiny, every single game is the American Conference Championship," Holler said. "Every single game matters. If you take one game lightly, that could be the end of the dream. Taking every single game one game at a time. Growing up a fan, obviously that's exactly what you want to see from your team. I'm just so glad that God has blessed me with the opportunity to be on a team like this and have this opportunity to go out with my brothers, play every single week when the world is watching and to have a possibility to go on to that conference championship."

New Orleans might be the food capital of the USA. Any favorite Cajun or NOLA specialties? Holler said not really, though he does enjoy the beignets from local eatery Tibby's.



