UCF's secondary features a blend of veterans and up and coming talent.

One of the promising younger players on track to play a big role this season is cornerback Antione Jackson, a former four-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard that transferred to UCF in January after spending his freshman year at East Carolina.

"It's definitely a lot better getting closer to home," Jackson said. "It's a lot better being in Florida than North Carolina, so that has been great.

"My game definitely grown a lot. Just being around coaches who I know care for me, not just as a player, but as a person. My game definitely improved a lot, just my IQ on football and everything."

Speaking following Saturday's third scrimmage, Jackson said he was particularly impressed with freshman Jakob Gude.

"Jakob made a very great hit," Jackson said. "He showed up today, so that really impressed me."

Defensively, UCF forced three turnovers in the scrimmage.

"We had a 50-50 interception," Jackson said. "We had a D-lineman (Lee Hunter) catch an interception and also a safety, so that was a big-time play."

Jackson said it's a major benefit working with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed.

"Coach Reed is a great guy," Jackson said. "He's a great leader. He's been where all of us want to go. He's been to the NFL, and that's the plan for all of us.

"The unit has all come together. We've got Brandon Adams, who's going to go to the league this year. Just being around him as a player, it makes you work harder every day."

Jackson was 17 years old during his freshman season at ECU, playing in 10 games and starting three. He finished with 19 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception, which was a pick-six. He earned a PFF season grade of 66.3.

He wants to show more during his upcoming sophomore season.

"I just want to show I can turn the ball over," Jackson said. "My ball skills are very high, and I just want to turn the ball over this year. If we get the ball back in KJ's hands, we in good hands."



