One of college football's more intriguing prospects will finish his career at UCF.

Shaun Peterson Jr., a transfer from FIU, announced his commitment to the Knights on Monday following his official visit. The Fort Lauderdale native is being recruited to play a defensive end/edge rusher role for the Knights as they enter the Big 12.

UCFSports.com connected with his father, Shaun Peterson Sr., to learn more about his son's decision.

"During this visit to UCF, my son felt like, 'This is home right here,'" Peterson Sr. said. "I asked him, 'Are you sure?' He said, 'Dad, this is home. It's not too far from home. I really like the vibe and I'm feeling the coaches.'"

For Peterson, playing defense has been a recent development at least in terms of his collegiate career. While he grew up playing both ways, Peterson signed with FIU in the Class of 2018 specifically for the opportunity to play running back. He had committed to South Florida earlier in his high school recruitment and later reconsidered when the Bulls said they preferred him as a linebacker.

At FIU, Peterson spent a total of four years at the running back position.

He saw limited action at running back his first two seasons, totaling 73 yards on 19 carries. His first year of 2018 also doubled as his redshirt season.

In 2020, Peterson was poised to play a bigger role. He rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in FIU's first three games, including a 117-yard performance against Middle Tennessee. His season though ended abruptly due to injury.

In 2021, Peterson carried the ball 58 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

FIU had a coaching change prior to the 2022 season. The new coach was Mike MacIntyre and he brought in Jovan Dewitt as his defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Dewitt coached at UCF several years ago during the Scott Frost era and had recruited Peterson in high school.

"FIU was looking for a linebacker," Peterson Sr. explained. "The head coach said they'll go in the portal and find one. Coach Dewitt said, 'We don't need to. We've got one here, Shaun Peterson. I scouted him in high school. I know he can play.'"

During spring practice, FIU asked Peterson if he'd make the move on an experimental basis to see if it might be a fit for their 3-4 scheme.

"They said they'd try it out for two weeks," Peterson Sr. said. "They let him freelance. He hadn't played defense since his senior year of high school. After they put him on defense, FIU's offense couldn't get the ball up the field passing wise. He was always sacking the quarterback or disrupting the play."

His impact would be felt in FIU's very first game.

Trailing 16-6 to FCS Bryant which was threatening to score late in the third quarter, Peterson blitzed and sacked the quarterback, stripping the ball away for a FIU turnover. It was a big turning point in the game considering FIU went on to win 38-37 in overtime. In that game, PFF assigned Peterson an elite 92.6 grade.

Peterson, who is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, finished the season as FIU's sack leader with six sacks, recorded 28 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He had a PFF season grade of 77.1 grade on defense and his pass-rushing grade of 92.1 ranked in the top 10 nationally.