One of the top players in the 2023 class is headed to UCF.

East Carolina cornerback Antione Jackson, a former four-star prospect at Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High School, announced his transfer commitment to UCF on Sunday.

In December 2022, Jackson signed with Miami but later asked for a release so he could attend ECU alongside his girlfriend, Karina Gordon, a women's basketball signee.

Jackson was initially on track to be a member of the 2024 recruiting class, but accelerated his academic timeline to reclassify to 2023.

He was 17 years old during his freshman season at ECU, playing in 10 games and starting three. He finished with 19 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception, which was a pick-six. He earned a PFF season grade of 66.3.

During this recent portal cycle, Jackson had offers from Nebraska, Utah, Colorado and many others.







2024 UCF Transfer Commitments:

-OL Jabari Brooks (Samford)

-S Bryon Threats (Cincinnati)

-RB Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati)

-TE Evan Morris (Michigan State)

-DE Daylan Dotson (UT Martin)

-QB KJ Jefferson (Arkansas)

-S Deshawn Pace (Cincinnati)

-LB Jesiah Pierre (Texas Tech)

-CB Antione Jackson (East Carolina)



