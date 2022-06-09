Four-star CB Braeden Marshall: UCF visit 'set the bar'

Braeden Marshall loved his official visit to UCF this past weekend.

"This one was way better than I expected, to be honest," Marshall said. "I feel this visit really set the bar. I got a great vibe with the coaches being able to hang out with them for a long period of time. And hanging out with the players, we really clicked."

Being local from Lake Mary High School, Marshall has been building a relationship with the coaches over the past year. And he was already familiar with many fellow recruits and several UCF players.

"I just had a great connection with everybody," Marshall said. "Being closer to home, being able to learn about UCF, I thought I knew what it was about. It was so great connecting and being with the boys I knew. It was just a different type of feeling."

Marshall's official visit began Saturday and concluded Monday, so his first day was for the Bounce House Weekend festivities.

"It was a great afternoon," Marshall said. "I was having fun with some of my guys, getting to know those boys. Although I should have won the watermelon eating contest. I was robbed. But I had a great time."

As for other recruits visiting, he was already close with Kaven Call and Zachary Tobe.

"We were vibing together, having a great time," Marshall said.

True freshman Nikai Martinez, who enrolled in January, served as Marshall's player host.

"We were already friends," Marshall said. "He told me about UCF from a player's perspective, what it's like. The differences between high school and college. It was just great."

As for coaches, Marshall spent a lot of time with secondary coaches David Gibbs and Addison Williams.

"We really didn't talk ball," Marshall said. "We didn't really have to. We were talking about life and stuff we like to do. Just getting to know each other. They tried to keep ball out of the whole visit. We had a great time."

What was his favorite part of the visit?

"Probably Saturday," Marshall said. "That was the best day, just being able to have fun. Playing those games and having fun with the coaches and see what they're like."

His family loved it too. They were appreciative UCF provided a volleyball jersey so his sister Sydney, who is Class of 2024, could join the photo shoot fun.

"She's a big-time volleyball player," Marshall said. "She really loved it."

Marshall said he could really see himself at UCF.

"I feel like Coach Gus Malzahn is building something special," he said. "I can just feel it. When he says UCF is the future of college football, it's true. He's trying to keep everybody home. Gus is up front with you. He's gonna ride with you. That's really why I like UCF so much, why they're one of my final schools. I actually grew up an Auburn fan and Coach Gus Malzahn was someone I always looked up to. So having the opportunity to play for him is a blessing. Something I've always dreamed about. We clicked right off the bounce."

Marshall will visit Wisconsin this weekend, then Pittsburgh (June 16) and North Carolina (June 24). He is planning his commitment announcement for July 30.

"The biggest thing I'm looking for is a school that's going to develop me," he said. "Not just as a player, but as a man. I want a coaching staff that believes in me. A school with a great environment where I'm comfortable. I feel being comfortable will help you play. If you're not comfortable, then you won't be yourself on the field either. I want a school that's going to help push me to get that degree. Those are the biggest things."



