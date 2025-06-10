Hometown slugger Mason Wilson commits to UCF after stellar Rollins career

One of the most productive hitters in Division II baseball is staying home - and moving up.

Mason Wilson, a catcher and former Olympia High star, has committed to UCF after four standout seasons at Rollins College, the Division II program located just down the road in Winter Park. Wilson made the decision following a flurry of transfer portal interest that included programs from the Big 12, SEC, Big Ten and American.

"I told my coach at Rollins early on that if I could pick anywhere, UCF would be a perfect fit," Wilson said. "Being able to represent my hometown, where my family and friends can come watch me play, it just felt right."

Wilson is expected to bring a major offensive boost to UCF's lineup in 2026, following a monster senior season in which he was named a Third Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Appearing in all 49 games, Wilson hit for a .357 batting average, on-base percentage of .456 and slugging percentage of .714 with 16 home runs, 15 doubles, and 69 RBIs, numbers that rank among the best in Rollins' 100-plus year history.

In addition to his All-American nod, Wilson was a First Team All-Sunshine State Conference and All-South Region selection. He also impressed defensively, posting a .984 fielding percentage behind the plate while throwing out 10 of 18 attempted base stealers.

Wilson, who also has experience at first base and designated hitter, said UCF's coaches made it clear they were looking for an experienced, right-handed bat who could contribute in all three roles.

"They said they needed help behind the plate, at first base, and DH, and that's everything I've done throughout my college career," Wilson said. "It felt like the perfect fit."

UCF head coach Rich Wallace and assistant Norberto Lopez watched Wilson during a workout shortly after he entered the portal, and things moved quickly from there.

Wilson said he had conversations with several major programs, including ECU, where a former Rollins teammate transferred last year, but nothing matched the fit or the feeling of staying in Orlando.

"I wanted to go somewhere I felt wanted, not just to wear a brand," Wilson said. "UCF checked all the boxes. Great program, great coaching staff, and it's home.

"I had heard a lot about Coach Wallace from some of my former teammates that had played under him when he was at Notre Dame and FSU, so I knew that he was a great coach.

"I've also heard unbelievable things about Coach Lopez and his ability when it comes to working with catchers and improving them. So it was just kind of the perfect storm that brewed up for me to be able to end up at UCF."