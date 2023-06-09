UCF hosted one of the top players from Gus Malzahn's home state last weekend.

Brian Huff, a four-star linebacker from Jonesboro (Ark.) Valley View, was among the contingent in Orlando for Bounce House Weekend. It was Huff's second visit to UCF as he also toured the campus during his spring break.

"It was great," Huff said. "It was an experience, my first official visit. A good way to start it off."

What did he like the most?

"All the activities they had for us were a lot of fun," Huff said. "I think the scavenger hunt was the most fun I had."

Overall, just a great time.

"It's better than what I expected," Huff said. "The food was great. I built a way better bond with the coaching staff. We were around each other all weekend, laughing, joking and talking. I got to bond with the players too."

Ernie Sims is his primary recruiter and would-be position coach.

"I love Coach Sims," Huff said. "He's real intense. He wants us to be the best we can be. I like that. He played in the League. I can learn a lot from him. He can help me get to that point."