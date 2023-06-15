Lawayne McCoy has something to think about.

The four-star wide receiver from Miami Central, who committed to Florida State in April, spent this past weekend on an official visit to UCF.

"(UCF wide receivers coach Grant Heard) is my guy," McCoy said. "Ever since I've had an offer he's been on me. He's never stopped showing love. He's never stopped recruiting me. Even when I committed (to FSU), he texted me and said, 'You're still my guy.' That means a lot to me."

This was McCoy's first official visit.

"Everything went great," he said. "They treated me like family. It's more than just being a recruit here."

He particularly enjoyed the outing to Topgolf.

"I've never golfed before," McCoy said. "Coach (Darin) Hinshaw gave me some great tips. I really liked golfing. I need to go back."

Amari Johnson served as his player host.

"He's from where I'm from," McCoy said. "We had a great time bonding and catching up. I've known Amari since I was a kid. He was telling me UCF will take care of you. It's like family here. It's more than football with UCF. It's about life after football."