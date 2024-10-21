Gus Malzahn Press Conference - BYU Week

After a crushing loss at No. 9 Iowa State, UCF returns home for another big challenge as No. 11 BYU visits the Bounce House for homecoming.



Gus Malzahn addressed many topics during Monday's press conference and made one thing clear: Jacurri Brown is the starting quarterback moving forward.



Here's everything he had to say:



Opening statement:

"Okay, coming off an extremely tough loss, like we talked about after the game. We had opportunities really in all three phases to close the game out. So obviously that was disappointing.

"There were some good things to take from the game. JB (Jacurri Brown) made his first start, really the first week he got first team reps against top five defense, I think we rushed for 350 yards, which was a bright spot. He rushed for 150, had two touchdowns.

"I mean, obviously, we're gonna focus on being more balanced, which would hit some of those throws. But we'll be focused on being more balanced with that.

"Defense did some good things, the two pick sixes.

"Played one of the best teams in college football, toe to toe, that was a positive. Now, make no mistake, we're not into moral victories and all that, and our fan base are disappointed. They should be disappointed, we're disappointed also.

"We gotta find a way to take that next step. I will say we did improve, this game played one of our best games. So that's what we're gonna focus on.

"We're playing BYU. Another top 10, 11 team in the country. You look at them on film. They looked the part, their defense, they do a lot of different things. They're pretty exotic, even, odd. Their two defensive ends are really, really good. Secondary is very opportunistic. Then offensively, they're one of the better offenses in our league.

"So another opportunity for our guys. We had practice last night. The guys responded like I thought they would, and we're ready for the next task against BYU."

Jacurri Brown, is he your starting quarterback moving forward? Has that been established?

"Yeah, he's our starting quarterback. I'm real excited about him. You talk about his potential, it's really off the charts. He's got as good of an arm as probably anybody in college football.

"I like the way he's handled himself, I mean, he ran physical, he ran hard. The moment wasn't too big, and so a lot of really good things to build upon with him."

Gus, when you look at the passing game, I know Jacurri it was his first start, but still, what do you guys need to do to get better in that passing game? And what do you need to do to help maybe build some confidence for Jacurri?

"Yeah, I think you're exactly right. We need to put him in some situations, especially early in games, right there, to help him. That was his first rodeo, and things are going a little fast and all that, and they had some good cover guys. And so we just gotta be more balanced, and we're gonna focus on that.

"And he can run it, everybody knows he can run it. RJ Harvey had another outstanding game with that, but we gotta be balanced. And if we can be balanced, we got a chance to be a really good offense."

Coach, from your perspective, you talked about the passing game there too. Let's build on that a bit. If it's improved, do you feel like that, in a complementary sense, that would help the defense get off the field a bit more too?

"Yeah, I think the big thing in the defense, we didn't get it done on third downs, and they were on the field too much. And so everything works together. And I said the reality is that was his first week in practice to go with ones. So it takes a little bit of time as far as the timing.

"We were just a little off. We missed a couple of those that were pretty close. But now that we're getting a routine, we'll do nothing but improve in that area."

What role do you see for EJ Colson going forward?

"He's our No. 2 guy, and he's one play up right there. And I've told you he's got a chance to be an outstanding quarterback at this level, and he's one play up, and he's ready, and he's practicing well too."

Coach, we know the defense has two big sixes, but they played nearly 40 minutes. And we know that you run a fast-paced tempo offense, and some plays are just set to go fast. Do you think that harms a little bit, especially in the late-game situation, where there could have been more time run off the clock?

"Well, in that situation, I think there were seven or eight minutes left. We were up by five. As a coach, you do what you think is best to win the game. You keep trying to score too, you don't just ice the thing. So obviously, it didn't work out in that area.

"But as far as them being on the field, it was a combination of us not being able to get off the field on third down and stay on the field (on offense).

"And that's kind of their MO, as far as controlling the clock and all that."

Do you plan to make some more adjustments to maybe slow the game down just a little bit more, going into those crunch times?

"Well, obviously, it didn't work out. Any time it didn't work out, that's what stands out. Each game, plays different. And so you just gotta do the best you can as far as putting your guys in the best situations."

You wanted to see a little bit more balance with the passing game, but hitting the big home run, running plays, did it feel a little bit more like the offense that you expected to see or that you kind of envisioned?

"Well, I mean, you rush for 350 yards against the No. 5 defense in college football. There's some good things you take away. And our offensive line did a good job.

"RJ Harvey continues to show he's one of the better backs in college football. And then you add the quarterback run element. He rushed for over 150 yards.

"So there's a lot of good things that we can take that can use in our favor with that, but like I said, we're gonna focus on the passing game. We're gonna focus on being more balanced. And so there's great potential with our offense moving forward."

Coach, is there a protocol or procedure that you have as far as clock management when it comes to timeouts, player personnel substitutions, late games, tempo, or is that all handled by you?

"We're, of course, I'm the head coach. So I make the final decisions on everything. But we do have systems set for different advice and all that."

What ways does it help to have another opponent like BYU that's in the same spot after the way you guys played against Iowa State, see another opponent of that caliber and try to carry it over?

"Well, we're playing one of the better teams in college football again, back-to-back weeks. I think another thing you can take away from when you get over the disappointment is we can play with anybody, and we're a team. I think we're getting better now.

"We're kinda starting to get pieces in place, and we got our quarterback situation figured out. So now we're playing another top 11 team, top 10 team, and so we have another opportunity.

"But you turn on the film, I mean, they looked the part. I mean, they looked like that type of team. They're really good on defense, really good on offense."

Coach, you guys have had success both on offense and defense the past couple games. What would you say needs to change for you guys to get over the hump?

"Yeah, I think the big thing that stands out is just finding a way to make that play to win the game. I mean, that's really what stands out to me. We had opportunity in all three phases to help close the game out, and we didn't get it done. So we need to take that next step to find a way to make the play to win the game."

Obviously, Coach, you're focused on this season, trying to win as many games as possible. But is it disappointing to see teams like BYU and Cincinnati kind of take that next jump this season where you guys are still trying to figure stuff out?

"Give them credit, but like I said, we're where we're at. And it's disappointing just for us, like we had higher expectations. But we gotta figure out a way to finish. I really believe we can finish strong.

"So yeah, we're disappointed. Like I said, our fan base is disappointed. They should be disappointed, but there's a lot of things moving forward, I think, that we can finish strong."

You were slipping and sliding a lot on that turf the other night. It looked like Nyjalik Kelly, that got the best of him, I know he had to exit the game. Do you have an update on his status moving forward?

"Yeah, he was out there last night (practicing). It looks like he'll have a chance to play this week. You're exactly right. I mean, the field was a little different than what we're used to. We made some adjustments with our cleats as the game went on. But I think we dodged one with that. And I'll update his status as it gets closer."

What about John Walker? I know he hasn't played at all this season. You said there was a chance he could come back.

"Yeah, we were hopeful. He had surgery, and John won't be back. He's out for the year. Obviously, he's one of our best players overall, if not our best player. That was tough, but he'll be ready to go next year."

RJ obviously finished with his season high in rushing yards, but only 18 of them came in the second half. What do you have to do to keep him involved?

"Yeah, I mean, he carried 20 some times? Our goal every week is to get him the ball 20 plus times. So just continue to do that. Now, what did he have, 190 some yards rushing? Just continue giving the ball and good things happen."

But just in the second half, he only had 18. I think most of his carries came in first.

"Yeah, yeah, I think they did a good job. And we didn't have the ball that much either."

Coach, a lot of movement from the special teams unit. You've said in the past that the goal is to make special teams a weapon. Do you think you had elements of that last night with field position and how much that can carry?

"No, overall, like special teams, we gotta do a better job. Overall, we, now I will say this, the blocked extra point was huge. I mean, that was a huge by our young one, and that was impact play. But overall, they had the big punt return. That was extremely tough right there, but we gotta do better on special teams."

Do you feel the external pressure with all of the ongoing losing streak and everything, and if you felt pressure from the administration, I guess with the way things have gone this season?

"I feel my own internal pressure as far as disappointment of not getting it done to win games, especially the last one was a tough one to swallow. We gotta figure out a way to win the game, but it's the next game, and that's the way I look at it.

"I've been doing this a long time, and I've had a lot of ups and downs, and it's all about our players, it's all about our team. And from a coach's standpoint, we gotta do better to help them."

Coach, after Xavier Townsend left, that was your kick returner, or both kick return and punt returns. Now you have Trent Whittemore on punt returns, but he seems to often go for the fair catch more often than not. Do you feel like you're eliminating a part of your game not having more versatile return?

"Well, first of all, we got confidence in Trent, and the game plays out different ways as far as that goes. Our last game, just for example, we tried to block it. We thought we could go after, we thought we had a chance with their snap time and all that, so that was part of the game plan. It wasn't on Trent, but Trent's a really good punt return. He returned punts the last place he was at.

"(Christian) Peterson, you saw the young one, I mean, he's electric, guys. And so we're gonna continue to get him chances. He made the one run, he broke a couple tackles, and he hit the one the week before, too. And so we're real excited about his future return kickoffs."

You just said you've experienced a lot of ups and downs as a head coach. What's different about this stretch of down?

What's different? We're in game four. We've had to change quarterbacks. And anytime you change quarterbacks, there's gonna be a period of time of adapting. And so that's what we're doing. And the good thing is, like I said, I think everybody can see, I mean, JB's extremely talented. And he just needs to work with our one receivers more. And he'll improve each week, and we'll improve each week in the passing game."

What do you need to see from wide receivers to help him out?

"The other night, we just gotta make plays when you get the opportunity. Really, it's as simple as that. But I think in fairness to receivers, too, it just takes a while, and we gotta accelerate that thing. We threw it a lot last night. We'll continue to do that in practice."

Coach, you said in the past that your championship teams have been player led. You got a lot of seniors with this class, bringing a lot of seniors also through the transfer portal. What would you grade the current senior class and kind of how they're doing with this current process in this season?

"Our leaders have done an outstanding job. We're going through a tough time, and they brought it every day in practice and games, and they played their guts out. Played their guts out Saturday night in a hostile environment, and they came out in practice yesterday. So that's a sign of great leadership and real pride, and I'm honored to coach those guys."

The (Iowa State) quarterback broke contain on a few occasions, but it seemed like you guys were able to get more pressure on him. You were able to create some turnovers. Where do you feel like the defense is at?

"Yeah, I mean, that quarterback, he was a phenomenal player. He got loose, and that definitely extended some drives and some third downs. And when we're bringing five, we gotta do a better job of containing when you're bringing five. When you're bringing four, you got linebackers that can fit, and that's a focus. That's a focus moving forward, but he made some plays a couple times. We thought we had him, didn't have him. He was a strong guy, but we gotta continue to improve in that area."

On that touchdown by Iowa State at the end of the game, they had maybe looked like a false start and everything, but it wasn't called. Did you feel like there could have been an opportunity there? I mean, if they had a penalty called, it would have been a ten-second runoff, I think, wouldn't it?

"Yeah, I mean, the guy was in motion. They didn't call it, but yeah, that was a motion ten-second runoff. But it is what it is. They didn't call it, so on to the next one."

Coach, with the quarterback change, how would you evaluate the team's performance so far? And what is your message to the players moving forward?

"Well, I think for his first start, I mean, you're asking a guy to have his first start, and you're taking on No.5 defense in college football and No. 9 team in college football, and you have a chance to win. So I'd say it's positive, and our guys understand that, and our guys are looking forward to the next game."

BYU had an exciting last-minute finish the other night against Oklahoma State. They've had an excellent season so far. Just looking at the film and their personnel, what really stands out to you about BYU?

"They're a legit team. You can tell how they're undefeated. They found a way to win. They may not have played their best game last week, but they found a way to win. That's what really good teams do.

"Like I said, defensively, their defensive ends, they got two of them that I'm real impressed with. They're very aggressive. They've been with the same defensive coordinator, I guess, for three years.

"And offensively, No. 4 offense in our league, and they're balanced too. They're a veteran team. You can tell they're an older veteran team, and so it'll be a good test for us."

How much are you looking forward to having these back-to-back games at home?

"There's no doubt. We're really looking forward. We really appreciate our fans. We need to give these guys something to cheer about. We need to win a game like this. And so we're really excited to play, not just this game, but the next one too."







