"He's a funny dude," Heyward said. "An amazing dude. He's sweet and caring. His wife is amazing too. They're great people. He's coached a lot of great players and I feel like if I got under him he could coach me to be a great player as well."

"I have a really good relationship with them," Heyward told UCFSports.com last month. "It's been building since my freshman year since I got the offer. I always trust them. I can always come to them for advice. They always have my back."

The four-star safety from Rockledge just announced his decommitment from Georgia after being linked to the Bulldogs since January. The move wasn't completely unexpected - Heyward was vague about his status of his UGA commit in June and later took trips to UCF and Miami.

UCF already has a commitment from Heyward's Rockledge teammate and friend, DJ McCormick.

"That's blood," Heyward said. "Me and him grew up together. We actually played on the same Little League team. Went to high school and grinded together. We came to the UCF camp together (in June 2021). I got the offer and he didn't. At one point in time he didn't think he was going to get UCF. He didn't think he was going to have big-time offers. He stayed humbled up and he grinded. We worked together and became students of the game. Learning the game of football.

"I love that he committed to UCF. I'm happy for him. It's a blessing. I can't say how happy I was when he committed. He was telling me he was going to commit. It was between UCF and Pitt. You could stay at home and become a Hometown Hero. He did that. I felt good because his people are right there, his mom can see him whenever she wants to. It's not too far from home."

Heyward likes UCF for many of the same reasons.

"One thing about UCF is it's my mom's alumni school," Heyward said. "I just love that. It's not too far from home. My mom could come to the games all the time. One thing about UCF is it's a family-oriented team. Outside of football, they love you. Inside of football, they love you. They're going to be here for you no matter what. They'll support you and have your back."

Last month, Heyward mentioned Auburn and Colorado as schools also pushing for visits. He'll have other options as well. UCF will look to get him back on campus soon, possibly for their late-summer recruiting event - Knight Splash - on Friday, July 28.



