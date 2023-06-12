Rich Wallace, an Orlando native who played for UCF in the early 2000s, will be named the Knights' head baseball coach, multiple sources tell UCFSports.com.

Wallace, who will be the first alumnus hired as the head coach of a men's sport at UCF, currently is an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Florida State.

The move, expected to become official later today, brings an end to a whirlwind search that at one point zeroed in on former Major League Baseball manager Joe Girardi. Among college candidates, Wallace was highly regarded for his years of experience as a top assistant, strong recruiting background and passion for the position.

A 1999 graduate of Bishop Moore High School, Wallace played four years at UCF for Jay Bergman from 2000-03. As a first baseman, third baseman and designated hitter throughout his career, Wallace made an immediate impact in 2000 as the team's top hitter batting .380 with a .529 on-base percentage, earning Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball.

Wallace played during what is arguably the greatest era of UCF Baseball history when the Knights made three consecutive NCAA Regionals from 2000-02. In 2001, UCF earned a No. 1 seed and were ranked as high as No. 7 in the polls.