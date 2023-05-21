UCF's inaugural Big 12 roster is starting to take shape.

Ball State guard Jaylin Sellers committed on Saturday night following a midweek official visit to UCF.

Sellers is coming off a All-MAC Third Team sophomore season in which he averaged 13.5 points and 3.7 assists. He was incredibly efficient from three-point range, connecting on 45 percent of his attempts (78 of 174).

He was a later addition to the transfer portal, entering May 4. He took an official visit to Georgetown prior to his UCF visit and also had serious interest from Mississippi State. Sellers will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Columbus, Ga., native is close with Jaykwon Walton who also recently committed to UCF.

In all, UCF has secured four transfer commitments: Sellers, Walton (Wichita State), Shemarri Allen (UMKC) and Omar Payne (Jacksonville).

Expected returners include Ithiel Horton, Darius Johnson, C.J. Walker, Thierno Sylla and Tyler Hendricks. UCF has two incoming high school signees: Comeh Emuobor and Petras Padegimas. Joey Hart recently asked for his NLI release.



Antwann Jones, formerly of Memphis and a transfer from Louisiana, enrolled this past January as a walk-on. It's not clear whether he will be on scholarship for the upcoming season.

That leaves 1-2 available scholarships for 2023-24.



