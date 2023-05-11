Jaykwon Walton, one of the nation's top transfers, has committed to UCF Basketball.

The former Wichita State guard, ranked by Rivals as a four-star and the No. 59 transfer in the country, led the Shockers in scoring this past season with 13.9 points per game. The 6-foot-7 wing also made 40 percent of his three-point attempts (42 of 105).

Walton faced UCF twice this past season, scoring a season-low five points on Dec. 28 in Orlando and 11 points on Feb. 8 in Wichita. He scored a season high of 24 points twice in games against Tulane and Houston.

The Columbus, Ga. native initially committed to Alabama in March, though was dropped a month later following an arrest in Tuscaloosa. According to AL.com, Walton was a passenger in a vehicle that contained firearms and marijuana. He was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Walton was also a top recruit in high school, ranked four stars and No. 87 in the Class of 2019. He spent his first two seasons at Georgia then one year at Shelton State (JUCO) before enrolling at Wichita State this past season. He entered the transfer portal following the dismissal of Shockers head coach Isaac Brown.



Walton will need to graduate by the end of the summer or receive a waiver in order to be eligible this upcoming season. He should have two years of eligibility remaining.



The additions of Walton and UMKC guard Shemarri Allen - who also committed Thursday - will go a long way to making UCF competitive in their first year in the Big 12. The Knights previously added a commitment from big man Omar Payne (Jacksonville).

That leaves one and possibly two scholarships remaining.

Expected returners include Darius Johnson, C.J. Walker, Thierno Sylla and Tyler Hendricks. Ithiel Horton quietly put his name into the NBA Draft, but is also expected to return. UCF has three incoming high school signees: Joey Hart, Comeh Emuobor and Petras Padegimas.

Antwann Jones, formerly of Memphis and a transfer from Louisiana, enrolled this past January as a walk-on. It's not clear whether he will be on scholarship for the upcoming season.



