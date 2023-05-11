Johnny Dawkins has secured a second commitment from the transfer portal.

Shemarri Allen, a 6-foot-4 guard from University of Missouri-Kansas City, tells Rivals Portal he committed to UCF on Thursday while on his official visit.

Allen is a native of Arden, N.C. and began his career at Cowley Community College before enrolling at UMKC prior to the 2021-22 season. As a junior that year, Allen appeared in 30 games while starting seven and averaged 4.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2. assists.

Allen became a full-time starter this past season while averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals on his way to being named to the All-Summit League Second Team and the All-Defensive Team.

Upon hitting the portal, Allen told several outlets that more than a dozen schools reached out including Florida, NC State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Penn State, Charleston, Richmond and several others.

Allen joins big man Omar Payne (Jacksonville) as UCF transfer commitments.

UCF still has 2-3 scholarships available for their inaugural Big 12 season. Expected returners include Darius Johnson, C.J. Walker, Thierno Sylla and Tyler Hendricks. Ithiel Horton quietly put his name into the NBA Draft, but is also expected to return. UCF has three incoming high school signees: Joey Hart, Comeh Emuobor and Petras Padegimas.

Antwann Jones, formerly of Memphis and a transfer from Louisiana, enrolled this past January as a walk-on. It's not clear whether he will be on scholarship for the upcoming season.



