UCF is standing out to Ethan Proffitt.

The offensive lineman from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bishop Kenny was offered during Friday Knight Lights in January, returned twice in April for spring practices and will soon come back for an official visit.

Proffitt reflected on landing the UCF offer.

"I was ecstatic," Proffitt said. "I was at Friday Knight Lights and Coach (Herb) Hand was showing me around, introducing me to the coaches. He asked about my recruitment and then said I was missing an offer. I was confused. He said, 'We want to give you a full ride scholarship offer to UCF.' My heart dropped. It's a big-time school and big-time program. I was super happy. It was really exciting."

He visited during spring practice for back-to-back weeks, culminating with a spring game visit.

"It was awesome," Proffitt said. "They fly around and have fun. It's technique based on the offensive line. It's loud, it's quick and they're super aggressive. Coach Hand knows what he's doing. They have great energy at practice. It was great to see him in action. Coach Hand is such a great dude all around. He's a family man who cares for his players."