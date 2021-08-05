UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams talks opening of camp

UCF hit the practice fields for their second practice of the preseason on Thursday. Afterward, defensive coordinator Travis Williams caught up with the media.

Second day of practice, what have you seen from your defense?

"The guys have been really good. They were eager to be back out there. You see they took a step forward from spring. Guys understanding the defense, understanding what we're asking them to do. Getting to the ball like a crazy person. So that's really good. Just the excitement and bringing the juice. That's always good. That's the first two days without any pads on. We have to be able to bring that juice and get better and better each day."

Where did you leave things after spring? I think we spoke with you early in the spring. Was that a productive four weeks and do you think the defense was ready heading into camp?

"I thought it was productive. I thought we got better each day. Just building a new scheme. Building a culture on defense of what we want to do. I definitely thought they got better. And in the first two days it's even better from the spring. I think the time they spent in the summer doing things on their own and understanding what we're asking on defense is a lot better here in the first two days."

In talking to your players at media day, a lot of them said that when they look back on last season that they just didn't finish. When you look at film from last year, what did you see?

"It's a couple things. They had COVID. So there were guys that were missing. All over the country. Some guys opted out. But I did see a team that created a lot of turnovers. It was still sixth in the country in creating turnovers. I know a lot of people talk about other stats. Obviously we know about those, but we saw a team that actually knew how to get the ball out. Then we saw some things that we think we can fix and work on as well. It's all about finishing on any level. Just playing four quarters, that sort of deal. Not getting tired. There were some things we thought they did well last year."

We talked to Big Kat at media day. He mentioned the conversation you had with him to recruit him, laying out a plan to come here. He talked about wanting to prove that he's the best defensive player in the country. What does he bring to your defense?

"Leadership. He's a natural leader. He was a captain last year. He's a natural leader. He's a guy that's very motivated to be the best that he can be. That's what we talked about. He's in position to be the best he can be. That goes with working every day. You have to work. It's not something you talk about it. You put in the work and he's done a great job during the summer being the best he can be."

You brought in transfer linebacker Bryson Armstrong from Kennesaw State. Is there a big difference in competition? What have you seen from him?

"A pro. You see a guy that's a seasoned vet. Very smart. Savvy at what he does on the football field. He's a guy that in helmets, seven-on-seven, probably not his deal. Even though he's not messing up or anything like that. He's flashing. But he's a football player. He's a guy that tomorrow I'm eager to see him with his pads on. He's picking up the defense. Very smart. He's a guy that it comes easy for him, just learning the scheme. He's a football player for sure."

The past few years UCF has primarily been known for offense. Scoring a lot of points, going fast. But not really known for defense. Talking guys to media day, they felt defense was overshadowed a little bit. Since you've gotten here, have you gotten a sense that defense is obviously going to be just as important going forward?

"At the end of the day, if the defense feels slighted or whatever, make them say your name. Go out there and ball. That's the thing you talk about. Nobody says your name? Cool. Use it as motivation. We don't really get caught up into what people write or what people think. Its football. You've still got to line up and play. That's why I love this sport. You can't talk your way into it. It's one of the last gladiator sports. You've got UCF and things like that, but I think football is a sport you can't talk your way into it. We're trying to work every day and get better day by day and see how everything else takes care of itself."

Scheme wise for the defense, are you looking to make big changes? 3-4, 4-3? What will it look like?

"It's one of those deals I'm not going to tell you what we're going to run, to be honest with you. Keeping it real. But we'll do what's best for our guys that fits our roster. Whatever fits our roster, that's what we're going to do. We're going to put our guys in the best position to be successful. Not going to try to beat a system into them. Not going to make them do anything they can't do, so they can play fast. We'll be multiple. How multiple is all about what we pick up as far as the defense."

Talking to players at media day, they all seem to be dialed in that they were ranked 123rd in defense last year. Has that been a point of emphasis to improve that stat from last year?

"It's been mentioned. But at the end of the day, we can't change what happened last year. We can't look back. We've just got to get better and better each day. We've got to figure out the reason we were ranked there, for whatever reason. Guys being out, COVID. We can't harp on last year. We've got to get better. I'm here and focused on today and tomorrow. Last year don't help us for this year at all. I don't care if we were the No. 1 defense in the country. It doesn't help you for this season. We're just trying to stay focused on what's ahead of us right now in the present moment."

I know everybody has to earn their job, but what's the biggest mark for camp? Is there a position battle you're anxious to see how it shakes out?

"All of them. The depth chart is fluid. Like I tell the guys. We don't have starters, we have standards. If you uphold the standard on and off the field, they get to ball like their life depends on it. They play physical. They play their technique. Then they have a chance to play here. But we don't have starters. We have standards. It's a culture of competition. We're not handing anybody anything. You have to work for it. It's going to be fluid throughout camp. You get what you earn."

You brought in some transfers. We talked about Big Kat and some of those other guys. What do you expect from those guys and is that something you expect to continue in the future?

"To answer your first question, I expect those guys to be able to come in and help us. Again, you have to earn it. For the future, you also have to lay a foundation of young guys as well. Then you can sprinkle in some transfers here and there if you need them. It's really about what Coach Malzahn wants and feels the program needs."

What do you like about (strength coach) Chris Dawson's approach?

"He's a straight shooter. He comes with energy every day. He's going to treat everybody the same. He has a business-like approach with the guys. He's hard on them, which is good. Taking them through tough things so when you get on the field it's not a shock to your body. I think he's a great addition to what we're doing."

Recruiting is so important. It's the lifeblood of a program. Obviously it was a pivotal summer with visits. How would you assess everything?

"I thought it went really well. All the guys on the staff worked their tail off. We hit the ground running June 1. Coach Malzahn hit the ground running. It starts up top and then the coordinators and everybody else follows suit from the top. I thought it was awesome. I thought it was good. Just getting guys on campus is always good because this is a great place. We've got to get them here so they can see it and let the chips fall from there."

What was the response from the recruits and high school coaches?

"It's been good. Just talking to guys in Orlando, starting here we definitely want to recruit this area and disperse from there. We have an open-door policy and letting them know we are going to recruit their school. We want them to be involved in what we have going on here, from coaches clinics to coming in and talking ball. I'm an old high school coach. I coached high school two years. It was some of the best times I had. I understand that foundation and the development from the high school level. It's an open door. Obviously Coach Malzahn has a high school background. It's an open door to all high school coaches."



