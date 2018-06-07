Elite 11 quarterback Brian Maurer made an unofficial visit to UCF on Thursday.

The Ocala (Fla.) West Port star has long been regarded as the top quarterback in Florida and now he's being recognized nationally after a standout showing at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles last weekend. In fact, McKenzie Milton was one of the college counselors at that camp.

In January, Josh Heupel made his first and so far only quarterback offers to Maurer and fellow Floridian Charlie Dean. Both made unofficial visits in the days that followed with Dean quickly jumping on board as UCF's first commitment. UCF never stopped pursuing Maurer as the plan was always to take at least two quarterbacks in 2019, which is a necessity having just two on scholarship heading into this season.

At the Elite 11, Maurer told reporters he was "hearing the most" from UCF, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Penn State, Ohio State and Florida.

He visited West Virginia in April and previously declared the Mountaineers his top school. On Friday, Maurer is set to head to Gainesville for an unofficial visit to Florida, though the Gators have not offered yet. He is also planning a trip to Ohio State. A late summer decision is expected.

As a junior, Maurer passed for 2,862 yards and 22 touchdowns.



