David Prince loves the atmosphere around UCF.

The tight end prospect from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga., visited for two football games last season and returned this past weekend for an in-depth visit. It was his first time in Orlando since he was offered in January.

"It was great seeing everybody," Prince said. "Especially seeing Coach (Alex) Mathis again. My sophomore year he was coaching our running backs and he also coached my older brother. The chemistry is already there."

Mathis is UCF's Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Director of High School Relations.

Prince spent a good deal of time on this visit with Brian Blackmon, UCF's tight ends coach.

"We're developing a great relationship," Prince said. "We talked about my game and he showed me some film about what they do. He said he liked everything about me, my frame and what I can do with the ball in the open space."

Prince, who is 6-foot-4, has primarily played wide receiver during his career. He added outside linebacker to his duties last season.

What stands out about UCF?

"Everything was great," Prince said. "I really like the coaches and all the players there too. It was a lot of fun trying on the uniforms. I love the campus, the facilities and all the food spots around there."

Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Troy, Liberty, Appalachian State, FAU and Georgia Tech have also offered.

"My favorite school is UCF," Prince said. "I just love it.

He plans to visit Georgia Tech next week.



